Boucher urges mentally reset and fearless cricket as PBKS’ IPL playoff hopes fade after fifth straight loss

New Delhi: Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 campaign has hit a critical phase after another narrow defeat, this time against Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring thriller at Dharamshala and former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher believes the side now faces a mental challenge as much as a cricketing one and has urged the franchise to focus on playing fearless cricket in their remaining matches.

PBKS slumped to their fifth consecutive defeat after failing to defend a 200-run total against MI on Thursday. The loss has left their playoff hopes hanging by a thread despite the team having enjoyed a strong start to the season earlier in the tournament.

Reflecting on Punjab’s current situation, Boucher said the pressure of qualification scenarios could be weighing heavily on the squad.

“Punjab Kings have found themselves in a difficult position after a series of close defeats, especially considering the strong start they had to the season. Sometimes, constantly thinking about the top four and qualification scenarios can add extra pressure, and perhaps stepping away from that mindset could actually help them. If they approach the remaining games with a more fearless attitude and feel like they have nothing to lose, it might free them up mentally,” Boucher told JioStar.

Boucher also pointed to the unpredictable nature of the IPL, where momentum can rapidly change over the course of a season.

“The IPL is a tournament where momentum can shift very quickly, just as teams can build winning streaks, losing streaks can also take hold through small moments and missed opportunities. Punjab Kings now need to reset mentally and focus purely on playing their best cricket in the matches ahead,” he added.

Boucher felt key moments during the chase ultimately swung the contest in Mumbai’s favour, as he said, “In games like these, small moments make a huge difference. Punjab Kings actually showed good intent and intensity in the field, and you could sense the desperation to stay in the contest. But at key stages, things didn’t quite go their way. Some of the fine margins, like edges running away or execution under pressure, proved costly.”

He specifically highlighted Marco Jansen’s expensive over as a turning point in the match, stating, “The over from Marco Jansen was particularly significant because on this surface, the hard back-of-a-length was the most difficult ball to score off, but he ended up bowling a bit too full and too wide. Once that over went for big runs, especially after Yuzvendra Chahal had created pressure at the other end, it became very difficult for Punjab to regain control.”

PBKS now face immense pressure heading into their remaining fixtures, with every game effectively a must-win. While the team’s early-season form had made them one of the strongest contenders for a playoff berth, their recent slump has dramatically altered the picture. IANS

Also Read: Duplantis Nervous but Ready for Diamond League Season Opener