Bournemouth signs Mexico defender Julian Araujo from Barcelona on five-year deal

LONDON: Bournemouth signed Mexico defender Julian Araujo from Barcelona in a deal worth a reported £8.5 million ($10.9 million) on Tuesday. Araujo agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League club after ending his one-year stay at Barca.

Born in California, the 23-year-old right-back started his career at LA Galaxy before moving to the Camp Nou in 2023.

Araujo, who never made a competitive appearance for Barca, spent last season on loan at Las Palmas and is Bournemouth’s fifth signing since the end of last term.

“Julian is someone who we have tracked for a while now and we’re delighted to bring him to AFC Bournemouth,” chief executive Neill Blake said. “He’s a young player with high potential and we’re pleased to have beaten lots of competition for his signature.” Agencies

