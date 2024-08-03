Injuries sideline Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund, Leny Yoro for weeks: Premier League club

Los Angeles: Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has been ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury while newly signed defender Leny Yoro will spend three months on the sideline after hurting his foot, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Ahead of the start of the new season, manager Erik ten Hag’s side has suffered another blow with injuries to the duo. The defending FA Cup champions will take on league winners Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 10.

Marcus Rashford hobbled off the pitch after 62 minutes in Thursday’s 3-2 victory over Real Betis in San Diego while both Hojlund and Yoro were replaced early in the pre-season friendly against Arsenal last weekend.

“We have to wait. Of course, we don’t go into risk, into the last game of the tour, going into the season next week already, into an important game (against Manchester City). We are still within the 24 hours after a game, so the final assessment we have to make and we will see if they are ready for the final game on Saturday against Liverpool,” Ten Hag said of Rashford’s injury on Friday.

United will play host to Fulham in their season opener on August 17. They will take on Liverpool in South Carolina as part of their last preseason tour of the United States on Sunday. IANS

