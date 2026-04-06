‘Bowlers set us up for the night,’ says Rishabh Pant after LSG clinch last-over thriller

Hyderabad: Rishabh Pant described Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) final-over win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as a big boost for the side, crediting the bowlers for laying the foundation before he finished the chase in their tense IPL clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

“Definitely, it's a big plus. You know, when you get this at the last and finish the game, definitely a good plus for us,” Pant said after the game.

According to the skipper, the bowlers set the tone for the victory by striking early and keeping the pressure on throughout the innings.

“I think definitely. I think with bowlers, you know, you've got to appreciate and give them one because, you know, those are the people who set you up for the night, especially when you bowl first,” he said.

Pant highlighted the collective effort from the bowling attack, singling out several contributors who played key roles in keeping Hyderabad’s total in check. He said, “I think Shami Bhai, Avesh, Rathi, I think everyone's contributed really well, especially Siddharth coming in today. You know, we decided as a ground that he's going to make up the play and he did really well for us.”

The LSG skipper also shed light on the approach within the team, stressing that while improvement remains important, it is equally crucial to recognise positive performances, as he said, “We feel like, you know, only thing is there is never a perfect match. You know, you've got to be critical as a management, but at the same time, you've got to appreciate what's happening inside.” IANS

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