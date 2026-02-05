BOXAM Elite 2026: Hitesh Gulia, Preeti power India to flying start on Day 1

ALICANTE: India opened its campaign in emphatic fashion at the BOXAM Elite International 2026, delivering a string of dominant performances on Day 1 of the prestigious tournament, which has drawn 214 boxers from 21 nations. Headlining the Indian charge were World Boxing Cup Finals champions Hitesh Gulia (70kg) and Preeti (54kg), both cruising to commanding victories as India registered wins across multiple weight categories, a release said.

Hitesh was in complete control in the elite men's 70kg bout, dispatching the Netherlands' Finn Bos with a comprehensive 5:0 verdict. Calm, measured and incisive, the Indian showcased his trademark ring intelligence and timing to dictate proceedings from start to finish.

Earlier, Preeti set the tone in the elite women's 54kg division with a clinical 5:0 win over Kazakhstan's Aliaskar Symbat, combining sharp combinations with disciplined defence to shut out her opponent completely.

India's women continued their strong run with Prachi (57kg), Priya (60kg) and Kajal (65kg) all advancing in style. Prachi and Priya posted identical 5:0 victories over Spain's Vanesa Morell Ramirez and Canada's Alessia Mansuetto, respectively, while Kajal overcame Kazakhstan's Assem Tanatar 4:1 in a competitive contest. (ANI)

Also Read: Darja Semenistaja eyes title defence at 2026 L&T Mumbai Open