World Cup qualification: Kazakhstan delay Belgium’s qualification

NEW DELHI: Kazakhstan goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov made a series of stunning saves to deny Belgium the opportunity to clinch World Cup qualification as it drew 1-1 in their Group J clash at the Astana Arena on Saturday. Belgium is still heavily fancied to win the group and book a berth at next year’s tournament when it finishes its qualification campaign at home to Liechtenstein on Tuesday.

The draw left it two points clear of second-placed North Macedonia. Agencies

