Boxing Day Test: Jhye Richardson likely to be added to Australia’s camp

New Delhi: Right-arm quick Jhye Richardson is likely to be included in the XI for the Boxing Day Test of the Ashes series after recovering from shoulder surgery. After undergoing surgery in January, Richardson returned to cricket with his club, Fremantle, last month. He also spent time with the Test squad ahead of the Ashes opener in Perth, before playing for a Cricket Australia XI and Australia A against England Lions.

Richardson got a golden chance to push his claims for a Test recall after taking 4-35 against the England Lions, as he was called in to bowl with Australia’s Test attack ahead of the third Ashes Test. IANS

