Boxing Federation of India felicitates young Indian boxers

New Delhi: India’s young boxing champions, fresh from a historic performance at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, were honoured in the capital on Saturday for their outstanding achievements in Manama, Bahrain. The ceremony was honoured by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, as well as former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, who was the chief guest, alongside Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh and secretary general Pramod Kumar, celebrating the performances and the glorious achievement. IANS

