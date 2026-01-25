Bradley Barcola nets winner as PSG beat Auxerre to return to top of Ligue 1

PARIS: Coach Luis Enrique said that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lacked confidence despite Bradley Barcola’s deft chipped finish sending the champion back to the top of Ligue 1 with a 1-0 win away to Auxerre on Friday.

The 23-year-old winger had been the main threat as PSG peppered the home goal throughout the 90 minutes.

But until Barcola struck 10 minutes from time, it looked as if the host side would hold out for a 0-0 draw against its illustrious visitor for the second year in a row, thanks in part to a mostly-inspired display by Auxerre goalkeeper Donovan Leon.

Enrique was unimpressed with what he saw, despite victory taking PSG, temporarily at least, back above Lens, which could return to the league summit with a victory away to third-placed Marseille on Saturday.

“I think it’s very obvious, it’s a strange moment. We’re putting pressure on Lens, which is key,” said Enrique, whose side suffered a shock 1-2 defeat away to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League in midweek.

“We’re lacking a bit of confidence and accuracy to finish off chances, it was difficult,” he added.

“The players are not machines, today we weren’t accurate with our passes and our ball movement. We can change that because everyone knows the individual quality we have in the team.”

Auxerre, for its part, remains mired in the relegation zone, six points from safety. Agencies

Also read: Man City, PSG Stumble; Arsenal, Real Madrid Shine in UCL