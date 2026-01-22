UEFA Champions League: Man City, PSG suffer losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid continue domination

Bodo: Manchester City suffered a shock defeat while defending champions Paris Saint-Germain also went down to Sporting CP in their UEFA Champions League matches..

City suffered a shock loss to Bodo/Glimt, a Norwegian club, by 3-1, while PSG endured a 2-1 defeat to Sporting CP on Tuesday night. However, Arsenal secured a brilliant 3-1 win over last year’s UEFA Champions League finalists Inter Milan, while multi-time champions Real Madrid thrashed Monaco 6-1. At Aspmyra Stadion in Norway, City were put 3-0 down with a brace from Kasper Hogh (22nd and 24th minute) and Jens Petter Hague (58th minute). Rayan Cherki (60th minute) gave City some hope, but the scoreline was undisturbed for the next half an hour. City is in seventh place with 13 points, having won four, drawn one, and lost two.

Luis Suarez put Sporting in front against PSG in the 74th minute, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia levelled the scores in the 79th minute. However, in the 90th minute, Luis hit the winning goal, putting Sporting at sixth spot with 13 points and PSG also stay at fifth with the same amount of points.

The Arsenal-Inter Milan clash had a tight first half, with Gabriel Jesus giving The Gunners a lead in the 10th minute, only for Petar Sucic to fire back in the 18th minute. However, Gabriel completed his brace in the 31st minute to hand Arsenal a 2-1 lead heading into the half-time. In the final few minutes of the match, Viktor Gyokeres (84th minute) unleashed another goal to make it 3-1. The Gunners keep their unbeaten run in the tournament intact, with seven wins in seven games.

Real Madrid also solidified their stay at second spot with a massive win over Monaco, with a brace from star striker Kylian Mbappe (5th and 26th minute) being the highlight. Goals from Franco Mastanuono (51st minute), Vinicious Junior (63rd minute), and Jude Bellingham (80th minute) also enthralled fans. While Thilo Kehrer delivered an unfortunate own goal into Real Madrid’s net. The sole goal for Monaco was scored by Jordan Teze in the 72nd minute. With five wins and two losses, Real Madrid is in second spot, with 15 points. (ANI)

