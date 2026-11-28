MADRID: Moroccan winger Brahim Diaz has renewed his contract with Real Madrid, ensuring his stay at the La Liga club till 2031.

“Real Madrid CF and Brahim Díaz have agreed to extend the contract of our player, who is now tied to the club until June 30, 2031,” said the club in an official statement on Friday. His previous contract was valid until 2027.

Diaz arrived at Los Blancos as a 19-year-old from Manchester City in 2019. In his six seasons so far, he has played 173 matches and won seven titles: one Champions League, one Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, two La Liga titles and two Spanish Super Cups. Agencies

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