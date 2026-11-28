New Delhi: Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana is set to miss the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, starting from December 10, after contracting dengue, adding to his prolonged absence from competitive cricket.

The right-arm pacer was admitted to hospital on Thursday night after his platelet count dropped significantly. His recovery is expected to take at least three weeks, with the illness likely to leave him physically weak and delay his return to the field further.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials confirmed that Rana had been diagnosed with dengue and is receiving treatment at the hospital.

“He is admitted to Evercare and has been diagnosed with dengue. It will take at least three weeks for him to recover because your body becomes very weak due to dengue,” a BCB official was quoted in a report. IANS

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