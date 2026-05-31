Central School, Dirial Model HS School clinch titles at Greater Duliajan Inter-School Football Tournament

DULIAJAN: Central School and Dirial Model Higher Secondary School clinched the champion titles in the Greater Duliajan Inter-School Football Tournament, organized by the Duliajan Football Academy at the Nehru Maidan here on Saturday. In the Mini Sub-Junior Category Central School defeated Kathalguri Higher Secondary School by a convincing 5-1 margin. The final in the sub Junior category was also one sided where Dirial Model defeated GNB Memorial Higher Secondary School by 4-0.

Altogether 18 teams participated across both categories of the tournament. The prize distribution ceremony were attended by Madhurjya Baruah, Executive Director of Oil India Limited and Diganta Kumar Borah (Chief General Manager, Oil India Limited) along with other officials of the organization.

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