Brandon Fernandes bids goodbye to Goa FC after 7-year stay with Indian Super League (ISL) club

New Delhi: FC Goa have announced the departure of its longest-serving players Brandon Fernandes, with the midfielders contract set to expire this summer. Having joined Goa in the summer of 2017, the Indian international made 130 appearances for the Gaurs across all competitions, which is the second-highest for any player to-date.

The 29-year-old gave FC Goa with several treasured memories across his seven-year stint with the club, one such moment being his 64th minute winner in the unforgettable Super Cup final against Chennaiyin FC in 2019 which secured for us our first ever major silverware. Brandon went on to become the Gaurs' all-time top assists-maker, a record which he holds to this date with 31 assists to his name in addition to the 17 goals he scored for the Men in Orange.

The Benaulim-based footballer also played a crucial role in the club’s ISL League Shield victory in the 2019-20 season and the Durand Cup triumph in 2021. His performance led to his maiden senior Indian national team call-up in 2019 and went on to cement his place in the national team, winning the SAFF Championship in 2021. IANS

Also Read: Brandon Fernandes renews contract with FC Goa

Also Watch: