Carlo Ancelotti keeps Brazil World Cup squad open

Rio de Janeiro: Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti said he is close to finalising his squad for this year’s FIFA World Cup, but left the door open for adjustments.

With much of the European season still to be played, Ancelotti said there was time for players to push late claims for selection.

“It is not closed,” the Italian said at an event in Rio de Janeiro. “I have said before that Brazil is lucky to have many good players. The list is not closed, but we are close to the final list. There are some positions that are not 100% defined.”

Ancelotti praised the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) for its pre-tournament planning. The CBF announced last month that Brazil would be based in New Jersey, using the modern Columbia Park complex in Morristown as its main training facility, reports Xinhua.

“I think at this moment we have very good logistics, a fantastic training center, a very private hotel to work well,” the 66-year-old said.

“The CBF allowed us to focus on the technical side and gave us peace of mind to work well for the World Cup, which is very important. We are preparing with positivity and optimism.”

The World Cup will be played from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Brazil will begin its Group C campaign against Morocco on June 13 before facing Haiti on June 19 and Scotland on June 24.

Ancelotti’s team will prepare for the tournament with friendlies against France in Boston on March 26 and Croatia in Orlando five days later.

The CBF is also reportedly close to confirming a friendly against Panama in late May and a final warmup match against Egypt in the United States on June 6. IANS

Also Read: Arsenal lift FIFA Women’s Champions Cup