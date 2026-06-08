Brazil, Germany, Portugal Impress with Strong Wins; Belgium Dominate Opponents

New Delhi: Bruno Guimaraes and Endrick scored in each half as Brazil stepped up its World Cup preparations with a 2-1 win over Egypt.

Newcastle United captain Guimaraes opened the scoring by dispossessing Mohanad Lasheen on the edge of the 18-yard box and calmly slotting his shot into the far corner.

The African side equalized through Mostafa Ziko, who intercepted Marquinhos’ errant back pass and swept a low effort past goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Endrick, who replaced Igor Thiago at halftime, put his side ahead when he latched onto Raphinha’s cross with a first-time effort that left Mostafa Shobeir with no chance.

The match was the last chance for both sides to test themselves in match conditions before the World Cup starts in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Brazil will begin its campaign against Morocco in New Jersey on Saturday, while Egypt’s opener will be against Belgium in Seattle on June 15.

Elsewhere, Germany continued their impressive form heading into the global showpiece with a well-deserved victory over co-hosts USA at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

The Germans took an early lead through Kai Havertz with the Stars and Stripes levelling things through an Antonee Robinson thunderbolt. Leroy Sane’s pinpoint strike past USA stopper Matt Freese sealed a ninth consecutive victory. Despite the defeat, Mauricio Pochettino’s men showed plenty of fight.

Portugal registered a morale-boosting victory over Chile, but the triumph was married by Rafael Leo’s sending-off in first-half injury time for an off-the-ball incident with Chile defender Ivan Roman.

The match came to life in the second half thanks to well-taken goals from Goncalo Guedes and Bruno Fernandes, with veteran Cristiano Ronaldo playing the opening period only.

On the other hand, Belgium produced an impressive display to beat 10-man Tunisia in Brussels. Leandro Trossard set the Red Devils on their way in the 28th minute, poking the ball home after Jeremy Doku’s mazy run and pass set up the Arsenal attacker.

Atalanta’s Charles De Ketelaere doubled Belgium’s lead early in the second half, and Ismael Garbi’s red card shortly afterwards skewed the game further in the hosts’ favour.

Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne netted his 37th international goal to make it 3-0, before two late strikes from substitutes Dodi Lukebakio and Nicolas Raskin put further gloss on the scoreline. IANS

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