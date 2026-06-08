Ex-captain Tamim becomes youngest head of Bangladesh cricket

DHAKA: Ex-Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal became the country’s youngest cricket chief on Sunday, weeks after he was appointed interim president and vowed to repair the sport’s damaged reputation in the country.

Cricket and politics are intertwined in Bangladesh, and the game was affected by turmoil after the 2024 uprising that ousted long-term ruler Sheikh Hasina.

A new government elected in February dissolved the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over alleged “gross irregularities” and appointed an interim board led by 37-year-old Tamim, who retired from international cricket in 2023.

Tamim was elected after topping a board election with 73 votes from 75 councillors, and led a 16-candidate field competing for 12 director positions. Agencies

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