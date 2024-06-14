Brazil held 1-1 by USA in Copa America warm-up

Orlando: Brazil drew 1-1 with the United States in a friendly in Orlando on Wednesday in a final tune-up for both sides ahead of Copa America 2024.

The US had been under pressure to deliver a performance after last weekend’s 5-1 loss to Colombia and the result marked just the second time in 20 matches it avoided defeat by the five-time World Cup winner.

“There was a lot of talk amongst the players after the 5-1 loss to Colombia,” U.S. keeper Matt Turner told TNT Sports.

“We need to know, friendly or not, it doesn’t matter, you’re the U.S., you’re going to play in Copa America, you’re going to play against South American teams that don’t like you very much and want to prove a point.

“We have to have a certain level of intensity every time we step out onto the pitch that we lacked in the Colombia game but had tonight.”

