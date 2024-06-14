T20 World Cup: USA become first team penalised for stop-clock rule against India

New York, June 14: The United States cricket team became the first side to be penalised under the new stop-clock regulations designed to speed up the pace of play in T20 international cricket against India in Group A match of the T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The USA were pulled up for not starting the next over in time and as a result, their opponents India were awarded extra runs.

The regulation, which became a permanent feature in men’s ODIs and T20Is from June 1, stipulates that the fielding side must begin the next over within 60 seconds of the previous one ending. If they fail to do so three times in an innings, a five-run penalty is imposed and runs are awarded to their opponent.

With India chasing a target of 111, they needed 35 runs off the final five overs, a challenging task on a difficult batting pitch. At the start of the 16th over, the stop-clock regulation came into play as the USA failed to start the over on time for the third time in the innings. The umpires promptly imposed the five-run penalty, reducing India’s target to 30 off 30 balls, significantly easing the pressure on the batting side.

The umpires were seen explaining the penalty to Aaron Jones, who was captaining the USA in the absence of the injured Monank Patel. Despite the tense situation, the USA team had to accept the penalty and continue with the game.

