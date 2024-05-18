Brazil named hosts for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027

Bangkok: Brazil have been named hosts for the Women’s World Cup 2027 at the 74th FIFA Congress, here on Friday.

The Brazilian bid prevailed against the submission from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, becoming the first nation to be handed a hosting rights with an open vote at the FIFA Congress.

Brazil obtained 119 votes while a joint bid from Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium received 78 votes.

The Women’s World Cup will be held for the first time in South America. China, Sweden, the USA, Germany, Canada and France all hosted on at least one occasion prior to the 2023 event.

Previously, Brazil organised the men’s World Cup in 1950 and the 2014 World Cup.

“Today we are experiencing a historic day in Bangkok. This is a victory for world women’s football. I assure you all that Brazil it will be the best Women’s World Cup in history”, said Brazilian Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues. Agencies

