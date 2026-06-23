Brazil Receive Major Boost as Neymar Resumes Full Training

New Jersey: Brazil have received a massive boost at the FIFA World Cup as talismanic forward Neymar has returned to full training ahead of the final Group C match against Scotland. The Santos forward, who had partially resumed training last week, was sidelined for the start of the tournament, completed his first full session with Brazil’s squad since it assembled in Terespolis, near Rio de Janeiro, on May 27. Neymar took to X to share glimpses of his training drills and captioned it, “Thank you, God, I’m so incredibly happy!” IANS

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