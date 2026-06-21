FIFA World Cup: Ruthless Brazil crush Haiti 3-0 as Cunha and Vinicius Jr shine in Group C clash

HILADELPHIA: With a more aggressive approach, five-time world champion Brazil powered past Haiti 3-0 in their second Group C match at the FIFA World Cup here on Friday to move to the top of the group.

With Raphinha, Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Junior leading the attack, Brazil adopted an attack-minded 4-3-3 formation, helping the world No. 6 squad build a commanding 3-0 lead before halftime.

Brazil dominated the opening stages and twice had goals ruled out for offside through Raphinha before Matheus Cunha opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. The Manchester United forward struck again in the 36th minute after being set up by Junior to put Brazil firmly in control.

Brazil added a third goal deep into first-half stoppage time when Lucas Paqueta threaded a pass into Junior, who finished with a right-footed strike to make it 3-0.

World No. 82 Haiti improved after halftime and forced Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson into two saves as Brazil eased off the pace following its dominant first half.

The victory lifted Brazil to the top of Group C on goal difference ahead of Morocco, with both teams on four points. Scotland is third on three points, while Haiti remains bottom without a point.

Brazil will face Scotland, while Morocco will take on Haiti in the final round of Group C matches on June 24. Agencies

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