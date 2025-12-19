Sports
Brazilian Cleiton Santana dos Santos joins VfL Wolfsburg
VfL Wolfsburg sign Brazilian defender Cleiton Santana dos Santos from Flamengo; deal runs till June 30, 2030, from Jan 1, 2026.
Berlin: Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg announced on Wednesday that it has signed Brazilian defender Cleiton Santana dos Santos from Flamengo, with the transfer to take effect on January 1, 2026. Cleiton has agreed to a deal through June 30, 2030. IANS
Also Read: Girls Inter-District Junior Kabaddi Championship: Baksa lift title