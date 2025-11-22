Brazilian Midfield Maestro Fernandinho Retires at 40

NEW DELHI: Brazilian defensive midfielder Fernandinho, who spent nearly a decade winning trophies at Manchester City, announced his retirement from professional football at 40.

“There’s nothing left to motivate me in football, I’ve already achieved everything I wanted to,” he told reporters on Wednesday evening after playing in a charity match in Curitiba.

“Now it’s time to enjoy my family.”.

Fernandinho started and ended his 23-year playing career with Athletico Paranaense in Curitiba. In between, he spent eight seasons with Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine, clinching six top-flight titles.

He then joined Manchester City in 2013 and evolved into a central figure in midfield, helping the club win five Premier League titles, including four during Pep Guardiola’s tenure.

“He always tries to help the team, the guys who don’t play, me, and the staff. He is so generous. He is just thinking about what the team need and what is best for the team,” Guardiola had said about the Brazilian during the latter’s time in England.

“This is a real captain, when they always think about what is best for the team and the club. That is why he is so generous when he doesn’t play and when he plays, he always plays good.” Agencies

Also Read: Niekerk returns to South Africa’s squad for white-ball series against Ireland