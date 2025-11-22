Niekerk returns to South Africa’s squad for white-ball series against Ireland

Johannesburg: Former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk has been named in the national squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Ireland, set to happen from December 5 to 19.

Dane had retired from international cricket in March 2023, after she missed out on playing in a home T20 World Cup due to failing to meet CSA’s fitness requirements. She then reversed her retirement in August this year, and has now made a return to the Proteas set-up for the first time since September 2021.

Dane has been impressive with both bat and ball for the WSB Western Province in domestic cricket and was also included in the 20-member training squad for the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, where South Africa finished as runners-up.

“Following a captivating run to the Cricket World Cup final, where the team demonstrated their world-class ability, we are excited to shift our focus to another intriguing chapter for this group.”

“With the contest against Ireland ahead, we have taken this opportunity to take a closer look at the options within our playing pool, providing valuable international exposure while staying true to our processes as we build towards next year’s T20 World Cup and the longer-term goal of the 2029 50-over World Cup.” IANS

