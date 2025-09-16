Breaking Florence Griffith-Joyner’s record is possible, says Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

Tokyo: Melissa Jefferson-Wooden woke up as the world 100m champion and fourth-fastest woman in history after her incredible 10.61 second run in Sunday’s final, but she is already looking ahead and thinks 10.5s and beyond is possible. Florence Griffith-Joyner’s much-questioned 10.49s from 1988 has been untouchable for decades, though Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah edged closer with her 10.54s in 2021.

“You’ve certainly got no regrets after running 10.61s,” she told in an interview at Nike’s Tokyo headquarters on Monday. “But I definitely do think (the world record) is a possibility. Crazily enough, I thought yesterday I had the potential to run 10.5s, which is why I say that about the record.” Agencies

