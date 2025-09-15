ISSF World Cup: Meghana Sajjanar wins bronze as India end fifth

Ningbo: In a final where the latest Chinese sensation Peng Xinlu shattered the world record, India’s Meghana Sajjanar, playing a first world final in eight years, clinched bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle, her first ever world cup medal, to help India finish the season-ending International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Ningbo, China, in fifth place on the medal tally with one gold and one bronze medal.

Meghana shot 230.0 in the final as Norwegian ace Jeanette Hegg Duestad took silver while Peng took gold, replacing compatriot Wang Zifei’s earlier world record score of 254.8, with a 255.3 of her own.

Esha Singh had on Saturday given India their first medal of the Ningbo World Cup with a gold in the women’s 10m air pistol, as the Indian squad primarily made up of domestic rankers four-six, achieved a creditable finish in a world-class field. China topped the tally with three golds while Norway came away second with two golds in their kitty, of the 10 available.

Early on Sunday morning, shooting in the second qualification rally, Meghana shot a solid 632.7 to claim the seventh qualifying spot, while Peng topped with a superlative 637.4. Agencies

Also Read: Guwahati: Masters Super 100 Tennis begins today at India Club

Also Watch: