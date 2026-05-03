Brentford climb to sixth with 3-0 win over West Ham in Premier League clash

LONDON: Igor Thiago scored his 22nd Premier League goal as Brentford beat West Ham United 3-0 to boost its hopes of qualifying for Europe and dent West Ham’s survival hopes on Saturday.

Brazilian forward Thiago converted from the penalty spot early in the second half to double the lead given to the hosts by a Konstantinos Mavropanos own goal after 15 minutes.

Mikkel Damsgaard’s cool finish late on secured the victory for Brentford that puts it in sixth place with 51 points. West Ham remains in 17th position, two points above Tottenham Hotspur which could leapfrog it out of the relegation zone if it wins at Aston Villa on Sunday. Agencies

Also Read: Ayush Shetty Defeat Leaves India 0-1 Down to France in Thomas Cup 2026 Semifinals in Denmark