Brett Lee inducted to Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

New Delhi: Former fast bowler Brett Lee has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. The announcement was made on Sunday, honouring his impressive international career characterised by exceptional pace, durability, and notable sportsmanship.

At 49, Lee is considered one of the quickest bowlers in history, alongside Shoaib Akhtar. He represented Australia from 1999 to 2012, playing 76 Tests, 221 ODIs, and 25 T20Is. Throughout his career across all formats, he took a total of 718 wickets. In Tests, he claimed 310 wickets, while in ODIs and T20Is, he took 221 and 38 wickets respectively.

The former pacer was a significant pioneer of the early years of the T20 format, playing for several teams globally, including the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. He was part of the Sixers team that secured the first Big Bash League title.

During his career in Australia, Lee contributed to three World Cup-winning teams in 1999, 2003, and 2007. He also participated in several Ashes series against England. IANS

