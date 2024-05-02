Brett Lee slams Lucknow Super Giant (LSG) for mishandling Mayank Yadav’s injury

Lucknow: As young fast-bowler Mayank Yadav walked off the field after complaining of discomfort during the IPL 2024 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI), former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee lashed out at Lucknow Super Giant’s (LSG) management, saying they did not manage the pacer’s injury well.

Mayank, who returned for the Lucknow side after missing five matches due to soreness in the lower abdominal area, walked off the field on Tuesday without completing his fourth over, leaving with the figures of 1 for 31 in 3.1 overs.

“Side strain, or whatever they’re calling it, normally takes at least four to six weeks to even come right. We don’t know the depths of how big a strain it was, but for somebody who is pushing the limits of their body by bowling 150 kmph, that’s not good management at all. His first game coming back and getting injured, has to directly be on the leadership and the medical staff of the Lucknow Super Giants,” said Lee on Jio Cinema, the tournament’s official streaming partner.

“The only person who has to pay this price is this poor young guy Mayank, who is just electric. Everyone in the IPL has loved seeing what he’s brought... You wish he got the right advice, so he doesn’t have to go through and absorb this. Now, it’s most probably going to mean that he’s going to miss out on the World Cup if there’s an injury that might come up,” he added. (IANS)

