Indian Premier League: Lucknow Super Giants register vital win against Mumbai Indians

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants registered an important win in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday night against Mumbai Indians to reach the third spot in the points table. The hosts beat the five-time champion by 4 wickets to register their 6th win in 10 matches while the visitors remained at 9th spot.

After restricting the opponent at just 135, LSG reached the target in 19.2 over losing 6 wickets.

LSG lost Arshin Kulkarni in the first ball of the innings. Captain KL Rahul (28), who failed to take place in T20 World Cup squad, put on 58 runs in 44 balls with Marcus Stoinis. Then the Australian took charge of the innings with delightful half-century. He went back in the 15th over after scoring 62 runs from 45 balls.

Earlier, Nehal Wadhera's 46 and Tim David's late fire of 35 propelled Mumbai Indians to 144 for 7 at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Lucknow came with a different bowling plan in the Powerplay overs against Mumbai, and it paid off well as Marcus Stoinis in his second over of the spell got rid of dangerous Suryakumar Yadav on the score of 10.

Earlier, Mohsin Khan dismissed skipper Rohit Sharma for four runs in the second over of the inning.

Tilak Varma got run out in the chaos of an lbw appeal by Ravi Bishnoi guiding the backward point, as he forgot about where the ball was. Then walked skipper Hardik Pandya in the crease. He got out for a first-ball duck. Mumbai were in serious trouble with 28 for 4 on the scoreboard in the powerplay.

Mayank Yadav, on return from injury bowled the seventh over of the innings and was a fairly long first over and got smoked for eight runs in the over. And once the field spread and LSG went to their spinners, it became harder to score boundaries for MI.

Five boundaries in eight overs and Kishan trying to go for more was out caught for 32 off 36. Ravi Bishnoi, nominally a leg spinner, took out another left-hander with his googly. Nehal Wadhera and Ishan Kishan added run-up ball 53 for the fifth wicket.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 144 for 7 in 20 overs (Nehal Wadhera 46, Tim David 35; Mohsin Khan 2-36, Naveen-ul-Haq 1-15) lost to Lucknow Super Giants 145/6 in 19.2 overs (Marcus Stoinis 62, KL Rahul 28, Pandya 2/26). Agencies

Also Read: IPL 2024: Mumbai Indian’s last hope of reaching playoffs will be against Mayank’s Lucknow Super Giants

Also Watch: