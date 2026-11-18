Brisbane: Brisbane Heat have retained Marnus Labuschagne for the 16th edition of the Big Bash League, keeping the Australian batter at the club for an 11th consecutive season as they finalise their squad for the upcoming campaign.

The re-signing places Labuschagne alongside Chris Lynn, who also featured for the Heat across 11 successive seasons. Wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson remains the club’s longest-serving player, having represented the franchise for 13 consecutive seasons.

The Heat have also filled the remaining places in their 18-member squad by securing young fast bowlers Tom Balkin and Oli Patterson, both of whom made promising impressions during their first BBL appearances last season. IANS

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