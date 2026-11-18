New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to miss their swashbuckling opener, Travis Head, for the Indian Premier League 2027, with the Australian cricketer informing the SRH management of his decision to manage his workload.

With Australia on a busy international schedule, Head is set to miss the upcoming season of the league, which will break up SRH’s fiery opening combination of him and Abhishek Sharma, nicknamed ‘Travishek’.

As reported by Cricinfo, Head has informed SRH of his decision to miss the next season of the Indian cash-rich league. This will, although, break SRH’s opening pair, but will free their purse for the upcoming auction.

Head was retained for Rs 14 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction as he was among the five players retained. SRH will get that amount once the release is ratified by the IPL. IANS

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