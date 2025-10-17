British Basketball Federation suspended by FIBA over governance issues

NEW DELHI: The British Basketball Federation has been suspended by the sport’s world governing body and its men’s team barred from international competition because of governance issues, FIBA announced on Wednesday. A task force was set up in August by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) to investigate “regulatory non-compliance” within British basketball after a power struggle between the BBF and Super League Basketball.

The BBF awarded a 15-year licence to run a new professional men’s competition—the Great Britain Basketball League—to GBB League Ltd (GBBL) in April, a consortium led by the American businessman Marshall Glickman.

However, the nine clubs who set up Super League Basketball, after the collapse of the British Basketball League in 2024, refused to join, claiming the tender process run by the national governing body was an abuse of its dominant position.

The BBF denied the claims, saying it had only granted an ‘interim licence’ to Super League Basketball to bridge the gap until the award of a long-term licence.

“For this reason the interim licence included an express right for the BBF to terminate it after one year,” the BBF said in a statement earlier this year. Agencies

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav gain big in ICC Test rankings