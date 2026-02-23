Bumrah breaks Ashwin’s record for most T20 World Cup wickets for India

Ahmedabad: Jasprit Bumrah broke R. Ashwin’s record for the most wickets in T20 World Cup history by an Indian bowler during the Super Eight match against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Pace spearhead Bumrah overtook Ashwin’s tally of 32 wickets in the world event.

Coming into the game, Bumrah needed three wickets to reach the milestone. The pacer finished his four overs conceding just 15 runs and picking three wickets, including that of Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, and Corbin Bosch. Agencies

Most wickets for India in T20 World Cups:

1) Jasprit Bumrah - 33 wickets in 22 innings

2) Arshdeep Singh - 32 wickets in 18 innings

3) R Ashwin - 32 wickets in 24 innings

4) Hardik Pandya - 29 wickets in 26 innings

5) Ravindra Jadeja - 22 wickets in 29 innings

