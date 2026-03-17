Bumrah creates an impact in every game, guarantees you a wicket, says Chopra

New Delhi: Former India opener Aakash Chopra says pace ace Jasprit Bumrah is guaranteed to deliver in every match for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2026, but warned that the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions face a complex puzzle to solve to fit their array of overseas talent into their playing eleven.

Bumrah picked 18 wickets in 12 games at an average of 17.56 and an economy rate of 6.68 in IPL 2025. MI will kick-start their campaign at home against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The side had reached Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025 before losing to eventual runners-up Punjab Kings.

“If your name is Jasprit Bumrah, the pressure comes automatically. He is that kind of bowler. He creates an impact in every game, guarantees you a wicket, and restricts the opposition. That responsibility brings a lot of pressure because his four overs are the most precious thing for MI. Bowl one over in the powerplay, keep one for the middle phase, and two at the death.

“That is Bumrah — that pressure is not going anywhere. Whether Boult bowls well or Deepak Chahar is fully fit, Bumrah’s pressure stays with him. But if Boult is fit, MI will want to continue with him. Fit, available, in form. They will want the new ball to move around a little with Boult and Deepak Chahar.

“Shardul Thakur is a capable replacement for Chahar, but it does not necessarily mean that he plays ahead of him. A fit Deepak Chahar, a fit Trent Boult, Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya will be MI’s four starting pacers. Corbin Bosch is waiting in the wings. He is a very good all-rounder. But again, you cannot play all overseas players,” said Chopra on JioStar.

He also said Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock should reprise their formidable opening partnership, but added that finding room for Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, and Bosch alongside the overseas bowlers has made for an enviable selection headache.

“MI love their left and right-hand combination as openers. I am sure we will see Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock opening the innings. This pair helped them lift the trophy in 2019 and 2020. Then the bigger challenge is fitting Will Jacks in the line-up. Does he fit into the scheme of things?

“Because there is also Sherfane Rutherford. You want to play Rutherford because he bats lower down the order and gives an extra bowling option. But who says Will Jacks cannot do that job? He did it throughout the T20 World Cup for England. So that is a problem of plenty, but a good one to have.

“The other part is that they need to feature at least two overseas bowlers. Trent Boult will play. Then one between Mitchell Santner and Allah Ghazanfar must play. Plus, there is Corbin Bosch as well. It is going to be a tough ask. But this is a problem of riches that most teams desire. MI has it. Now it is up to them to solve this riddle,” he concluded. IANS

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