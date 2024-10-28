Bundeshliga: Bayer Leverkusen twice waste lead to draw at Werder Bremen

MUNICH: Bayer Leverkusen twice took the lead but conceded a 90th minute equaliser to draw 2-2 at Werder Bremen during Bundeshliga match on Saturday despite striker Victor Boniface, back after being involved in a car crash last week, getting on the scoresheet.

Boniface, playing with a bandaged hand, flicked in a Jeremie Frimpong cutback in the 30th minute to put the champions in the driving seat.

He had missed Wednesday’s Champions League 1-1 draw at Brest after suffering minor hand and foot injuries as a passenger in a car crash on Sunday, a day after he had scored the winner in their victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Boniface, who has now scored six league goals this season, had a chance to add another on the hour but Werder keeper Michael Zetterer pulled off a stunning save.

Instead it was Werder who scored with Marvin Duksch’s powerful header in the 74th to level. Their joy only lasted three minutes as teammate Felix Agu, under pressure, spectacularly miskicked for an own goal.

Werder, however, came back again and Romano Schmid fired in a 90th minute equaliser to snatch a point.

Leverkusen are third on 15 points, two behind second-placed Bayern Munich, in action at VfL Bochum on Sunday. RB Leipzig, 3-1 winners over Freiburg, are in top spot on 20.

