Bundesliga: Bayern Munich held to 1-1 draw by resolute Bayer Leverkusen

MUNICH: Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen played out a 1-1 draw in a heavyweight Bundesliga clash on Saturday at the Allianz Arena where a long-range strike from Robert Andrich for the visitors was cancelled out by another from Aleksandar Pavlovic.

The result leaves Bayern with 13 points after five games -- two points clear of RB Leipzig at the top of the standings -- while Leverkusen are third with 10 points.

Bayern finished the game with 18 shots compared to three for Leverkusen but in the end Xabi Alonso's determined side saw out the game to take home a point.

Such was their staunch defence that Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane failed to have a single shot as a starter in a league game for the first time in three years, but Vincent Kompany will be more worried about the striker's injury after a knock.

Bayern dominated possession in the opening stages, with Jamal Musiala regularly finding gaps in the defence to create opportunities while Leverkusen did not get a single chance to test Manuel Neuer in the first half-hour.

But with their first chance in the 31st minute, Granit Xhaka controlled a corner kick with his chest and set up Andrich outside the box, with the German's sweeping low shot drilled through a crowd of players into the bottom corner.

Their lead did not last long, however, when a poor clearance fell to Pavlovic and the midfielder pulled the trigger from 25 metres with a half-volley that brushed the fingertips of goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky as it sailed into the top corner. Agencies

