Bundesliga: Bayern Munich maintain perfect start as Michael Olise sinks Werder Bremen

Munich: Free-scoring Bayern Munich extended their perfect Bundesliga start when Michael Olise scored two goals and set up two more to give them a 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen in a one-sided contest at the Weserstadion on Saturday.

The Bavarians, who suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Bremen when the sides last met in a league clash in January, ran out comfortable winners to move up to 12 points from four matches.

"(Olise) is a great player. We understand each other very well, we talk a lot. The more games we play together, the more chemistry we'll have. He's got a lot of quality," Bayern attacker Jamal Musiala told Sky Sports.

Winger Olise, signed from Premier League club Crystal Palace for a reported fee of 60 million euros ($66.97 million) in July, has quickly established himself in the first team. He once again repaid manager Vincent Kompany's faith as he was heavily involved in Bayern's attack.

Bayern, who have scored 20 goals in three matches across all competitions, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Harry Kane seized possession on the edge of the area and played the ball to Olise, who fired his shot past keeper Michael Zetterer.

The French winger then wriggled his way into Bremen's penalty area in the 32nd minute and his cutback was turned home by Musiala.

Bayern continued their onslaught after the break and Olise teed up Kane for a shot from the edge of the box, which led to the striker's 41st Bundesliga goal -- making him the highest-scoring English player in the German top flight's history.

Olise netted his fifth goal in three matches with a delightful sidefooted finish into the top corner and substitute Serge Gnabry wrapped up the scoring in the 65th minute.

Bayern were without veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who was named in the starting lineup before pulling out after the warm-up due to a thigh injury, but the change made little difference.

Deputy Sven Ulreich was untroubled throughout the match and faced no shots on target from a toothless Bremen attack.

Bayern stepped off the gas in the last 15 minutes of the match, likely saving energy for a testing clash against champions Bayer Leverkusen next Saturday. Agencies

