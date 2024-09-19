Harry Kane scores four as Bayern put nine past Zagreb: Liverpool beat AC Milan

Real Madrid kick off Champions League with win

Madrid: Real Madrid began their Champions League defense with a 3-1 win at home against Stuttgart, where the German side will feel they let Real Madrid off the hook.

Kylian Mbappe put Madrid ahead just moments into the second half after a first 45 minutes in which Madrid had to thank goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for keeping the scores level. The Belgian made crucial stops to deny Enzo Millot, Angelo Stiller, and Deniz Undav, who also saw an effort hit the woodwork.

Mbappe was Madrid's most dangerous player in the first half, creating several decent chances, while the VAR overturned a penalty initially given for a foul on Antonio Rudiger.

Rodrygo, who has become a bit of a forgotten man since Mbappe's arrival, set up the opening goal with a run into space and a pass that left the French international with a tap-in to score.

However, if anyone expected that to open the floodgates, they were mistaken as Stuttgart continued to press. Rodrygo and Vinicius were close to doubling Madrid's lead, with Rodrygo taking too long to shoot and Vinicius hitting the bar.

Undav got his reward, leveling the score in the 67th minute for Stuttgart after a corner.

A costly mistake from Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, who misjudged the flight of a Luka Modric corner, allowed Rudiger to head Madrid back into the lead with eight minutes left. The keeper was again at fault deep into injury time as he allowed Endrick's long-range shot to beat him when he should have done better.

Liverpool opened up their Champions League campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over AC Milan at San Siro under Arne Slot in style on the Dutchman's 46th birthday.

A goal apiece from central defensive pairing Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk gave the Reds a half-time lead, having overcome an earlier Christian Pulisic opener.

Liverpool began well after the break and immediately saw a chance fall to Jota inside the box after the restart.

Milan attempted to find a way back into the match and wanted a penalty after Gakpo and Alvaro Morata tangled in the box, but protests were swiftly waved away by the match officials.

It was Liverpool, however, who would be next to add to the scoreline thanks to a swift breakaway with the hosts caught short at the back.

Gakpo drove forward in the 67th minute, delivered well and Szoboszlai had matched his run into the middle to guide home a cushioned volley in off the post.

In response to the two-goal lead, Darwin Nunez and Diaz were introduced from the bench. Liverpool continued to push forward in search of a fourth with Van Dijk again going close with a header from another corner delivery. There was still time for Milan to threaten in the closing stages too, Tijjani Reijnders shooting a low drive past the diving Alisson's far post.

Substitute Matteo Gabbia also planted a header over the bar following a short-corner routine, while Rafael Leao saw a chance pushed onto the post by Alisson, though it was as near as either side came to adding to the score further before the full-time whistle.

Harry Kane scored four goals to lead Bayern Munich to a commanding 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of the Champions League season.

The six-time Champions League winner had won every one of its past 20 opening matches in the competition dating back to 2002-03.

Juventus beat visitors PSV Eindhoven 3-1 on their Champions League return , helped by two quick-fire goals from Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie in the first half.

Aston Villa made an impressive return to Europe's elite as they began their campaign with an accomplished 3-0 victory away to Swiss club Young Boys.

Zeno Debast and Viktor Gyokeres fired Sporting Lisbon to a 2-0 win over 10-man Lille, as defender Angel Gomes was sent off for a second yellow card. Agencies

