Bundesliga: Harry Kane finds net to seal nervy win for Bayern Munich

MUNICH: Harry Kane scored his first goal of the season to help Bayern Munich edge to a 2-1 win at promoted Elversberg in the Bundesliga on Sunday night.

Handed the captain’s armband with skipper Manuel Neuer rested, Kane scored with 18 minutes remaining to break a 1-1 deadlock and put the defending champion on track for victory.

Bayern had taken the lead through teenage Germany winger Lennart Karl but Elversberg levelled things up just after the hour mark thanks to a stunning curling effort from Maurice Krattenmacher.

The defeat was Elversberg’s first after opening its maiden Bundesliga campaign with two wins from two.

Coming from a town of just 13,000, Elversberg represents the smallest town to have ever played in the German top-flight.

The underdog got a pre-game boost when coach Vincent Wagner was cleared to take his spot in the dugout after he won an appeal against a red card in Elversberg’s wild 4-3 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach last week.

Bayern took the lead after 26 minutes when Karl tapped in a cross aimed at Kane which the England captain missed.

American forward Cole Campbell looked to have levelled things up for the hosts but his effort was ruled out for offside. Elversberg was soon level however when Krattenmacher looped in a superb effort from the edge of the box.

Kane took it upon himself to get Bayern back in front, scoring on the turn in a crowded penalty box on 72 minutes. Agencies

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