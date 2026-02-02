Bundesliga: Harry Kane scores again but Hamburg hold Bayern to 2-2 draw

MUNICH: Harry Kane scored his 36th goal of the season but Bayern Munich let a second-half lead slip to draw 2-2 with Hamburg SV in its Bundesliga clash at the Volksparkstadion on Saturday.

Leader Bayern moved to 51 points from 20 games, nine ahead of Borussia Dortmund in second, though the latter has played a game less. Hamburg climbed to 13th with 19 points from 19 games.

Fabio Vieira put Hamburg in front from the penalty spot but Kane levelled before half-time.

Substitute Luis Diaz put the visiting side ahead within a minute of the restart, but Luka Vuskovic kept up his good scoring form to earn what could be a precious point for Hamburg.

It had lost the reverse fixture 0-5 in Munich this season, and now has drawn four of its last five Bundesliga matches.

Bayern was unlucky not to take the lead just before the half-hour mark when Joshua Kimmich’s right-footed drive from the edge of the box crashed off the crossbar.

Two minutes later, Hamburg was awarded a penalty, with Kimmich involved. His foul on Nicolai Remberg saw referee Harm Osmers point to the spot, from which Vieira converted with ease.

Bayern was level before the break as Kane scored again — his 22nd in 20 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Kimmich could not turn in Serge Gnabry’s cross from the left, but the England striker turned and finished from close range to make it 1-1.

Diaz came on at half-time, and within 43 seconds gave the Bavarians the lead. Gnabry and Michael Olise played a one-two before the latter slipped a pass for Diaz to turn and fire low into the net.

Hamburg kept battling and was rewarded when Vuskovic headed in William Mikelbrencis’ cross from close range.

Bayern hit the woodwork again when Jonathan Tah’s header came back off the crossbar, and at the other end, Alphonso Davies cleared off the line to deny Hamburg a winner. Agencies

Also Read: Bayern Munich confirm talks to extend contract of Harry Kane