Bundesliga: Schalke Hold Bayern Munich to Goalless Draw

Berlin: Goalkeeper Loris Karius produced a string of saves as promoted Schalke 04 held defending champion Bayern Munich to a goalless draw in Bundesliga. chalke, who lost 3-0 at Augsburg on the opening weekend, defended with discipline throughout as Bayern struggled to turn its control into clear opportunities.

Elsewhere, Elversberg continued its perfect start by edging Borussia Monchengladbach 4-3. Borussia Dortmund also maintained its perfect record with a 3-2 victory at Hoffenheim, joining Elversberg and Freiburg on six points. IANS

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