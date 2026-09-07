South Africa Crush Zimbabwe to Seal T20I Tri-Series Crown in Windhoek

Windhoek: A clinical South Africa put up a dominant all-round display to outclass Zimbabwe by 48 runs in the final and claim the T20I tri-series title at the Namibia Cricket Ground here on Sunday.

Riding on a rapid half-century from Jordan Hermann and a 23-ball 32 from Dewald Brevis, South Africa posted a formidable 205/5 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. In reply, Zimbabwe’s top order collapsed under pressure before being bowled out for 157 in 18 overs.

Despite missing opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius due to a niggle, South Africa asserted their authority early. Hermann smashed a 24-ball fifty, laced with eight fours and a six, while sharing an 84-run opening stand with Connor Esterhuizen (32).

Brevis maintained the momentum in the middle overs by hitting two fours and as many sixes, while Rubin Hermann chipped in with 27 off 16 balls, including three fours and a six, to propel the Proteas past the 200-run mark via a 47-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Jansen finished as the pick of the seamers with 3-38, while Bosch picked up 2-22, as South Africa defeated Zimbabwe for the third time in the last eight days.

Brief Scores: South Africa 205/5 (Jordan Hermann 53, Connor Esterhuizen 32; Brad Evans 2-36, Newman Nyamhuri 2-51) beat Zimbabwe 157 (Brad Evans 56 not out, Bjorn Fortuin 3-24, Duan Jansen 3-38) by 48 runs. IANS

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