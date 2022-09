BWF Cancels Hong Kong, Macau Open

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 1: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Thursday cancelled the Hong Kong Open 2022 (Super 500) and Macau Open 2022 (Super 300) due to rising Covid-19 situation and complexities of quarantine measures.



"In light of the ongoing Covid-19 situation and complexities of quarantine measures in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Badminton Association (HKBA) had been working closely with government authorities to seek special approval on easing some restrictions for event participants," the BWF said in a statement.

However, with quarantine restrictions still required for all overseas visitors, HKBA concluded there was no other viable option than to cancel the tournament. IANS

Also Read: Manchester City Sign Manuel Akanji

Also Watch: