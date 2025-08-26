BWF World Championships: Lakshya crashes out in first round

PARIS: Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Lakshya’s campaign at the BWF World Championships ended in disappointment as he went down fighting in straight games to world No. 1 and top seed Shi Yu Qi of China in the men’s singles opening round, here on Monday.

The 24-year-old Lakshya, a bronze medallist at the 2021 edition, went down 17-21, 19-21 in 54 minutes.

Despite pushing the Chinese to long rallies and producing bursts of his attacking brilliance, the Indian faltered in key moments, unable to breach Shi’s rock-solid defence and explosive finishing. Agencies

