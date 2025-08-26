Sports

BWF World Championships: Lakshya crashes out in first round

India’s Lakshya Sen bowed out of the BWF World Championships, losing in straight games to world No.1 Shi Yu Qi in the men’s singles opener.
PARIS: Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Lakshya’s campaign at the BWF World Championships ended in disappointment as he went down fighting in straight games to world No. 1 and top seed Shi Yu Qi of China in the men’s singles opening round, here on Monday.

The 24-year-old Lakshya, a bronze medallist at the 2021 edition, went down 17-21, 19-21 in 54 minutes.

Despite pushing the Chinese to long rallies and producing bursts of his attacking brilliance, the Indian faltered in key moments, unable to breach Shi’s rock-solid defence and explosive finishing. Agencies

