Subroto Cup U-17 Girls Football: Betkuchi School in final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Betkuchi High School, Assam, displayed immense energy and determination to defeat Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Hr. Sec. School, Kerala, with a convincing 4-1 win and stormed into the final in the Subroto Cup U-17 Firls Football in New Delhi on Monday. Assam’s Nilina Brahma opened the scoring in the semi final in the 9th minute, while Mari Mech was the star of the match, netting three goals (25’, 35', 48’) to seal the victory. For Kerala, Sanjana CS scored their only goal in the 37th minute.

In the final Assam will face Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School, West Bengal who in the second semi final edged past PM Shri GGSSS Mangali, Haryana, 1-0, in a closely fought contest. Diya Biswas struck the decisive goal in the 14th minute.

The final will be held on August 28.

Also Read: National Sub Junior Girls Football C'ship: Manipur, Bihar storm into semis

Also watch: