BWF World Junior Championships: Lalthazuala, Vennala register easy wins

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Indian shuttlers started their campaigns in the individual categories of the BWF World Junior Championships with an all-win record at the National Centre of Excellence here on Monday. Most of the shuttlers smoothly sailed into the next round of the competition.

Lalthazuala Hmar was the first Indian in action and the Mizoram shuttler needed just 14 minutes to pack off Uganda’s Denis Mukasa 15-4, 15-4. Later in the day, Gnana Dattu TT took time to overcome his nerves before beating Milan Mesterhazy of Hungary 5-15, 15-7, 15-7 in boys’ singles while Asian junior championships bronze medallist Vennala K hammered Ireland’s Siofra Flynn 15-1, 15-6 in girls’ singles opening round.

In the paired events, three of India’s four mixed doubles combinations were in action and none of them had to break much sweat to advance to the next round. Vansh Dev and Dianka Waldia defeated Anish Nair and Mia Fox of England 15-6, 15-11, Vishnu Kedhar Kode and Keerthy Manchala hammered Ghana’s Obapomba Adu-Mintah and Moslena Ama Korama 15-7, 15-8, while C Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri overcame an indifferent start to beat Ireland’s Senan O’Rourke and Michelle Shochan 15-13, 15-9.

Among the other top players in fray on day 1 of the competition, China’s Asian Junior Championship silver medallist Liu Si Ya was made to work hard for her 15-10, 15-13 win over Yurika Nagafuchi of Japan while Bruno Alonso of Brazil put up a spirited show against China’s Xiao Gao Bo in his 15-9, 15-7 loss.

Sri Lanka’s Thidasa Weragoda then staged a comeback after losing the first game rather easily to beat Malaysia’s Boon Le Lim 4-15, 15-8, 17-15.

