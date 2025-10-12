England have a hell of a chance in The Ashes: Chris Woakes

New Delhi: Former England cricketer Chris Woakes discussed the team’s chances of winning the upcoming Ashes series against arch-rivals Australia and said that Ben Stokes and his team ‘have a hell of a chance’ to claim the famous urn.

The Ashes will be played in Australia this time, and England, who haven’t won the series on Australian soil since the 2010-11 edition, will be hoping to turn the tables this winter.

Woakes, meanwhile, announced his international retirement, marking the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy against India as his career’s last game. The 36-year-old sustained a major injury to his shoulder, which ruled him out of England’s forthcoming tour.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about England’s prospects of winning the Ashes, Woakes said, “We have great depth and a great squad. The lads in the first XI, if they can stay fit and on the field we have a hell of a chance. Ashes cricket is played with more venom behind it but these players have played a lot of international cricket and enough to know what it’s about.”

“We have been building nicely over the last few years but not quite got over the line in the big series, but it doesn’t get any bigger than this. We are due a competitive performance down under and these guys have got that in the locker,” he added.

While Woakes has called time on his illustrious career, he believes he would have earned a call-up to the squad if he had been fit to play, and said that he’s recovering well and will return to franchise cricket by the end of the year.

The all-rounder’s last international appearance was memorable, as he received praise from around the world for walking out to bat against India with a strapped shoulder and one arm in a sling.

“From the moment I was injured, it would have been a real push to get fit for the Ashes and they needed to select the squad. It was clear I wasn’t going to make it. In my mind, I would have made the squad if I hadn’t got injured. I have a lot to give and it’s always good to have guys who have done it in Australia and know what is expected.

“Physically, I feel great apart from a freak accident with the shoulder and it’s repairing nicely and getting stronger. I have made big progress in the last few weeks and am hoping to play some franchise cricket in December,” he added. IANS

