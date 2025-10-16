BWF World Junior Championships: Tanvi, Unnati, Rakshitha storm into pre-quarters

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Top seed Tanvi Sharma, eighth seed Unnati Hooda and 10th seed Rakshitha Sree Ramraj from India overcame some anxious moments before reached into the pre-quarterfinals of the YONEX SUNRISE BWF World Junior Championships 2025 at the National Centre of Excellence here on Wednesday.

Tanvi defeated Oei Winarto of Indonesia 15-12, 15-7, Unnati beat Alice Wang of USA 15-8, 15-5, and Rakshitha came from a game down to beat Singapore’s Aaliyah Zakaria 11-15, 15-5, 15-8.

While the girls continued their march towards a possible podium finish, only Gnana Dattu TT will carry India’s hopes in the boy’s singles category after he got the better of 15th seed Suryaksh Rawat 11-15, 15-6, 15-11 in an all-Indian round of 32.

Also advancing to the next round was the mixed doubles combination of Bhavya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo. The 14th-seeded Indian combination had to quell a late fight back from Denmark’s Aske Romer and Jasmin Willis to register a 15-13, 15-11.

Results of Indian shuttlers:

Boy’s singles: Gnana Dattu TT bt 15-Suryaksh Rawat 11-15, 15-6, 15-11; 11-Rounak Chouhan lost to Li Zhi Hang (China) 11-15, 12-15; Lalthazuala Hmar lost to 14-Riyan Malhan (UAE) 13-15, 6-15.

Women’s singles: Tanvi Sharma bt Oei Winarto (Indonesia) 15-12, 15-7; Unnati Hooda bt Alice Wang (USA) 15-8, 15-5; Rakshitha Sree bt Aaliyah Zakaria (Singapore) 11-15, 15-5, 15-8.

Mixed doubles: Bhavya Chhabra/Vishakha Toppo bt Aske Romer/Jasmin Willis (Denmark) 15-13, 15-11; C Lalramsanga/Taarini Suri lost to Shuji Sawada/Aoi Banno (Japan) 10-15, 6-15.

Also Read: It might be the last chance for Aussie fans to see Rohit-Virat playing on Australian soil: Cummins